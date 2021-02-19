Uni-Select Reports Fourth Quarter Sales of $366.2 Million

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) today reported consolidated sales of $366.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, a decline of 11.2% compared to the same quarter in 2019. Sales were impacted by COVID 19, resulting in negative consolidated organic growth of 12.0%. The fourth quarter was an improvement over the third quarter when negative organic growth of 12.6% was reported. Consolidated sales were also affected by the expected erosion resulting from the company owned stores integrated over the last twelve months, as part of improvement plans. On the other hand, consolidated sales benefitted from favorable fluctuations of the British and the