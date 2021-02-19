Turo Selects Claim Genius AI Technology for Auto Claims

Global peer-to-peer car sharing company Turo announced a partnership with Claim Genius, Inc, for artificial intelligence-based auto claims solutions. Turo will use Claim Genius’s advanced AI and image analysis technology to streamline the processing of auto damage claims to identify pre- versus post-trip damages, improving claims resolution time and accuracy.

Under their partnership, Claim Genius will integrate its patent-pending AI technology into the Turo claims management process to instantly organize and analyze photos of vehicles, helping Turo teams to more quickly perform pre- vs post-trip damage comparisons, identify and quantify claim damage, and finalize decisions for affected owners and guests,