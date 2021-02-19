ASE Webinar This Afternoon Focuses on How to Optimize and Manage Your I-CAR Education

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for technicians today, Friday, Feb. 19 at 4:00 p.m. EST entitled Optimize and Manage Your I-CAR Education.
This webinar will show participants how to optimize and manage their I-CAR training education with the professional development program 2.0. The webinar will also show how to become a platinum recognized technician, how a shop can become a gold class recognized facility and how to best manage training progress.
More information and registration are available online.
