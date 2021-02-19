American Family Extends Auto Insurance Premium Relief through May but Anticipates Increased Driving and Claims as Vaccines Roll Out

Fourth round of relief will issue customers a 5% premium credit for April and May.

American Family Insurance announced today it will continue to provide premium relief to personal auto insurance customers due to reduced driving and claims from the COVID-19 pandemic. New and existing customers with personal auto policies will receive a 5% premium relief credit on their monthly bills for April and May.

According to the company, the April-May premium credit at 5% anticipates increases in driving, and ultimately claims, as vaccination increases cause COVID-19 cases to decline and more people feel comfortable hitting the road.

This is American Family’s fourth round of COVID-19 premium relief, returning a total of nearly $530 million to personal auto insurance customers since the pandemic began.

“As driving trends and claims grow closer to pre-pandemic levels, we’re proud to provide our customers with more premium relief. Our customers and families continue to face challenges, and we want to support and help them,” said Rich Steffen, American Family personal lines president.

Last April, American Family announced premium relief when it issued checks for $50 per currently insured vehicle. The company followed that with a 10% premium credit on monthly bills for new and existing customers from July until the end of December, and later extended the 10% credit to the end of this March.

American Family continues to go beyond premium relief to support and assist our communities facing challenges due to COVID-19. In 2020, the company’s two foundations – the American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation and the Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation – committed nearly $7 million to community partners, including those providing COVID-19 relief, to support their efforts to provide for those in need.