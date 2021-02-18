ProColor Collision Adds Location in Ontario, Canada

The Fix Network Canada announced that Burlington Central, located at 2481 Industrial Street in Burlington, Ontario, Canada, has become the newest location to join the ProColor Collision family.

Raghbir Rangi and Abhijit “Abhi” Gill, current owners and operators of ProColor Collision Burlington Central, have a deep understanding of the latest collision repair advancements, having spent 30 years in the business, including 18 years running their own independent body shop.

“The international automotive industry is changing at a rapid pace, so we knew we needed the right support to keep up with the changing collision repair technologies,” says Gill. “After