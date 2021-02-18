Private Equity Firm LNC Partners Invests in Kaizen Collision Center 

Multiple shop operator currently has 10 collision repair centers in Arizona and Southern California.

LNC Partners, a Northern Virginia-based private equity firm with over $500 million of capital under management, announced that it has partnered with Kaizen Collision Center by making an investment to support its continued growth strategy. Kaizen currently operates 10 collision repair centers in Arizona and Southern California.

“Our partnership with LNC represents a strong step for Kaizen as we expand and continue focusing on providing the best working environment for our employees and exceptional repair experiences for our partners and customers,” said Jacob Tilzer, CEO of