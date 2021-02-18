National Auto Body Council Partners with AnswerForce

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) has partnered with AnswerForce to offer live answering services to its members, allowing auto collision repair shops to support distressed drivers the moment they call, 24 hours a day.

The partnership aims to deliver high levels of customer service and satisfaction helping members drive insurance-based referrals.

“High customer satisfaction levels are vital for the auto collision repair industry. Great customer service begins with friendly, timely and accurate communication,” said AnswerForce brand leader Bethany Ripoyla. “With an average call answer time of two rings, and tailored scripts allowing for any eventuality, AnswerForce is delighted to