LKQ Reports Fourth Quarter Revenue Down 1.9% Compared to 2019

LKQ Corporation (Nasdaq:LKQ) reported evenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $2.95 billion, a decrease of 1.9% as compared to $3.01 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the fourth quarter of 2020, parts and services organic revenue decreased 5.2% (6.1% on a per day basis), while the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures decreased revenue 0.8% and foreign exchange rates increased revenue 2.7%, for a total parts and services revenue decline of 3.3%.

Revenue for the full year of 2020 was $11.6 billion, a decrease of 7.0% as compared to $12.5 billion for the same period of