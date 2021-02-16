CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Progressive Acquires Commercial Auto Insurer Protective Insurance

Progressive Acquires Commercial Auto Insurer Protective Insurance

By Leave a Comment

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) and Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ: PTVCA and PTVCB) announced that they have entered into an agreement for Progressive to acquire all of the outstanding Class A and Class B common shares of Protective for $23.30 per share in cash, for a total transaction value of approximately $338 million. The acquisition is expected to close prior to the end of the third quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of certain required regulatory approvals and approval of Protective’s Class A shareholders.

Progressive logo“As a leader in commercial auto insurance, we’re excited to expand our

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey