Podium Announces Executive Appointments

Podium, the customer messaging platform for businesses, announced the appointment of John Foreman as chief product officer and Tim Milliron as executive vice president of engineering. These executive appointments come on the heels of other recent key hires as Podium continues to scale and modernize the way that business happens on a local level for over 90,000 businesses.

“John and Tim have some of the sharpest minds for driving product success in the industry, and we feel very fortunate to bring their outstanding experience to our team,” said Eric Rea, co-founder and CEO at Podium. “In recent months, we’ve introduced