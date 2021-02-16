Cory Lyda Named VP of Key Operations at Dent Wizard

Dent Wizard International announced it will promote Cory Lyda to vice president of Key Operations, a newly created position in response to Dent Wizard’s growing key business. Lyda assumed the position in January. He previously served in various operations management positions in Dent Wizard’s Mid Atlantic Region.

The new position is a result of the growth in Dent Wizard’s key business, which has grown significantly in recent years. What began as a service for the major auction businesses in North America, the company’s key business has grown to include dealerships and more. Key protection is also a popular feature in