CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Cory Lyda Named VP of Key Operations at Dent Wizard

Cory Lyda Named VP of Key Operations at Dent Wizard

By Leave a Comment

Dent Wizard International announced it will promote Cory Lyda to vice president of Key Operations, a newly created position in response to Dent Wizard’s growing key business. Lyda assumed the position in January. He previously served in various operations management positions in Dent Wizard’s Mid Atlantic Region.

Dent Wizard logoThe new position is a result of the growth in Dent Wizard’s key business, which has grown significantly in recent years. What began as a service for the major auction businesses in North America, the company’s key business has grown to include dealerships and more. Key protection is also a popular feature in

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey