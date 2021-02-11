ProColor Collision Announces First Three Collision Repair Shops Joined U.S. Network in Southern California

Fix Network World announced the opening of the first three ProColor Collison locations in its US network, less than five months after announcing the expansion of its ProColor brand into the American market in September.

The first three shops, La Puente, Chino and Yucca Valley, are all located in Southern California.

The three shops reflect the determination of their CEO, Ashraf Jakvani, to establish a network of advanced, one-stop collision repair facilities across the state of California. Jakvani heads Avalon Holdings USA and has been associated with the US collision and insurance industry for over 35 years now.

Welcoming the