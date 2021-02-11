PPG Delfleet One Paint System Approved by Daimler Truck North America

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) has approved PPG Delfleet One Paint System for warranty and aftermarket repairs on its Freightliner and Western Star Trucks.

Covering the full commercial transportation color palette, the system offers volatile organic compound (VOC) ratings of 1.5 pounds per gallon for basecoat, direct gloss and matte finishes. Undercoats and clearcoats have VOC ratings as low as 1.4 pounds per gallon. As a result, the system can reduce VOC emissions by 57% compared to typical 3.5 VOC commercial paint systems, helping customers to meet regulatory requirements.

“We’re confident the PPG Delfleet One