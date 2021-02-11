Nationwide Expands Venture Capital Investment Fund to $350 Million

Nationwide announced it is expanding its venture capital investment fund to $350 million. The funding will be directed into high-growth potential insurance and financial services startups that directly advance Nationwide’s strategy and enable even greater customer value.

To date, Nationwide’s venture capital team has invested in 25 companies and has helped facilitate 31 partnerships between startups and Nationwide business units. Nationwide’s venture capital investments include HOVER, Indico, Deep Sentinel, Planck, Upstream Security, KINETIC, Vesta Health Care, Socotra, Betterview, Nexar, BlueVine, blooom, Insurify, Next Insurance, Matic, Flo Technologies, Vestwell, Snapsheet, Sure, and NewRetirement.

“We have had tremendous interest from startups to