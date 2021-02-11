Gasoline Consumption Continued to Improve in January

The decline in the four-week moving average in January compared to last year was less than in December. While interstate traffic volume is up, more than a third of U.S. households still have at least one person working from home at least part of the time.

The latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that gasoline consumption for the week ending February 5 was up versus the previous week and the decline in the four-week moving average compared to year ago levels has improved versus early January.

The weekly gasoline consumption statistic is a leading indicator of