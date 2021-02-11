CSN Collision Centres Adds First Location in Quebec

CSN Collision Centres announced that they have signed their first collision repair facility in the province of Quebec with the addition of CSN Martin in Quebec City.

“I am thrilled that CSN Martin is the first shop to join the network from Quebec, the guys there are true professionals, they do very high-quality work, and it’s a family business. They fit in perfectly with CSN,” said Charles Boivin, CSN Sales Manager for Quebec.

Founded in 1952, CSN Martin was originally a garage that focused primarily on mechanical repairs, body work, and vehicle sales. Owned and operated by André Martin and