Washington State Bill Would Place Burden of Proof That A Repair Procedure is Not Necessary on Insurers

Proposed law would require insurers to pay “reasonable and necessary” costs.

Proposed legislation in Washington State seeks to revise Chapter 48 of the Revised Code of Washington (RCW) to require insurers to pay for reasonable costs for auto physical damage claims.

Washington House Bill 1428 (HB 1428 seeks to revise add a new section to Chapter 48:22 of the RCW that deals with casualty insurance to require insurers to pay reasonable costs at the vehicle owners chosen repair facility and would place the burden of proof on insurers to justify the denial of payment for unreasonable vehicle repair procedures.

According