Illinois Shop Operator Barbara Cellini Passes Away

Barbara L. Cellini longtime owner, with her husband Thomas and son Tiger, operated Broadway Auto Body Rebuilders in Chicago Heights, Ill for many years. She recently passed away at age 78. The Cellini’s were active with both local and national collision repair associations in the 1980s through 2000s.

Barbara and Thomas, who passed away in 2015, were married for 56 years.

In 2005, after Thomas was diagnosed with Huntington’s disease, a debilitating brain disorder, Barbara studied the disease and its implications and started the Thomas Cellini