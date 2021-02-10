CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Illinois Shop Operator Barbara Cellini Passes Away

Illinois Shop Operator Barbara Cellini Passes Away

By Leave a Comment

Barbara L. Cellini longtime owner, with her husband Thomas and son Tiger, operated Broadway Auto Body Rebuilders in Chicago Heights, Ill for many years. She recently passed away at age 78. The Cellini’s were active with both local and national collision repair associations in the 1980s through 2000s.

Barbara Cellini, former owner of Broadway Auto Body Rebuilders, passed away at age 78.

Barbara and Thomas, who passed away in 2015, were married for 56 years.

In 2005, after Thomas was diagnosed with Huntington’s disease, a debilitating brain disorder, Barbara studied the disease and its implications and started the Thomas Cellini

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey