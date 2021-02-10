Fix Auto UK Partners with Sherwin-Williams on Apprentice Program

Fix Auto UK announced it is launching nine apprentices on The Fix Auto UK 2021 Apprentice Programme Powered by Sherwin-Williams through its Automotive Finishes Division. These apprentices will receive their full support as part of the network’s ongoing drive to introduce new talent into the vehicle repair industry.

The Fix Auto UK 2021 Apprentices, or Future Fixers as they will be affectionately known, will be provided with all their workwear, computer tablets as well as the relevant tools and equipment required as part of their apprenticeships.

In addition to the in-house tuition that they will receive from their respective franchisee