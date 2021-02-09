U.S. House Small Business Committee Holds Hearing on PPP

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) reported that the U.S. House Small Business Committee held a hearing entitled State of the Small Business Economy in the Era of COVID-19. During the hearing, lawmakers questioned four witnesses: Sharon Pinder, President and CEO of the Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council, Stephen Shoaps, owner of Strother Cinema in Oklahoma, Robert Fairlie, a professor of economics at the University of California Santa Cruz, and Karen Kerrigan, President and CEO of SBE Council.

The hearing, embedded below, covered such topics as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL), state lockdowns