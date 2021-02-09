Solera Reports Latest Qapter Update Delivers 40% Faster Image Damage Detection and Improved Accuracy

Solera has released an update to its Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered, end-to-end automotive claims platform, Qapter that delivers 40% faster damage detection (in under 2 seconds) and a more intuitive and easy-to-use system, for a faster, accurate car repair estimate.

“Our continuous investment into core Machine Learning capabilities is accelerating the pace of evolution of Qapter” said Evan Davies, Chief Technology Officer, Solera. “With the continued innovations our team has developed, we can provide a full, detailed repair cost estimate in less time.”

Announced in June of 2020, Qapter provides a globally available end-to-end solution for full digitalization of the modern