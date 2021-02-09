CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Property & Casualty Insurers Report 27.5% Drop in Net Income During First Nine Months of 2020

Property & Casualty Insurers Report 27.5% Drop in Net Income During First Nine Months of 2020

By Leave a Comment

Pandemic and record number of catastrophes in the United States impact insurance industry.

In the first nine months of 2020, the private U.S. property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry dealt with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as well an historic catastrophe season, according to a report from Verisk (NASDAQ:VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider, and the American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA).

PCI Q3 2020 Insurance Profitability

The industry’s net income after taxes dropped 27.5 percent to $35.1 billion in the first nine months of 2020 and net underwriting gains declined to $0.3 billion, from $5.4 billion a year earlier. The deterioration in

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey