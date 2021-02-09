Assured Performance Introduces Automated Comprehensive Documentation to Certified Repair Provider Network

Assured Performance, a non-profit consumer advocacy organization and certifying entity for the collision repair industry, announced the introduction of “Fully Documented Invoicing,” a new critical feature and function to their web application, RepairDOC. Now, vehicle owners and their insurers can receive a transparent and fully documented “invoice” that is system generated and largely automated. The final invoice, generated through RepairDOC, includes electronic proof of the key components of the repair: where it was repaired, how, with what, by whom, and if the vehicle was fully functional upon delivery (via scan code reports).
Assured Performance explains that “documented invoicing” is essential
