MACS Announces New Board Officers

The board of directors of the Mobile Air Climate Systems Association (MACS) met virtually Friday, February 5, and elected officers for the year.

Andy Fiffick of Rad Air Complete Car Care, Cleveland, OH will serve as MACS chairman and CEO. Steve Sunday of Sunair, Ft. Worth, TX will serve as vice chairman. Caroline Marks Acebedo of Marks Air, Tampa, FL will serve as MACS association treasurer, Jim Atkinson of Car Repair Company, Scottsdale, AZ will be MACS secretary and Jim Hittman of Badger Truck Refrigeration, Eau Claire,