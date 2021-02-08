CIECA Announces Next Generation of Collision Industry Standards

New CIECA API Standards (CAPIS) will supplement BMS.

The CIECA Board of Trustees recently approved an initiative to begin developing its next generation of CIECA standards. The new CIECA API Standards (CAPIS) are JSON-based standards, using the OpenAPI framework. They will supplement the existing XML-based Business Message Suite (BMS) Standards and provide the collision industry with a new set of tools for integration.

CIECA will host a special CIECAST webinar on Thursday, February 25 at 2 p.m. (EST): “The Next Generation of CIECA Standards.” During the one-hour live broadcast, presenters will provide an overview of the standards and how they