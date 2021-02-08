AASP/NJ to Host ADAS Webinar February 18

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) will present ADAS: The Future is NOW, a seminar focusing on advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), for members via Zoom on Thursday, February 18 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

AASP/NJ will welcome John Anello of Auto Tech on Wheels and Nick Dominato of adasThink, who will both give individual presentations on how this technology is impacting the auto body field and what is at stake for repairers.

Anello will provide an informative overview of ADAS, address what components are involved, discuss calibrations and touch on where this technology is headed.

Dominato will draw