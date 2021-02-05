CollisionWeek

Solera Holdings Reported Considering Going Public via SPAC

According to a report in Bloomberg, Solera Holdings is considering returning to the public markets via a merger with the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG).

SoleraSPACs are a type of blank check company created to pool funds in order to finance a merger acquisition. They have become popular as a means to transition private companies into publicly traded companies while providing greater pricing certainty versus traditional initial public offerings.

APSG was formed last year by Apollo Global Management, Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Vista Equity acquired Solera in 2016, taking the company private. Other

