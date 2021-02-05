Mitchell International’s Bano Ramirez Passes Away

Bano Ramirez, a member of Mitchell International’s Solution Specialist team, passed away on January 25. Bano touched many lives in his over 40 years in the industry. Bano spent 12 years with Mitchell International and previously owned and operated Bob’s Body and Fender in Van Nuys where he was an active member of the community hosting many industry training events.
Bano
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Comments
Gene81801900 says
Let me offer my condolences to Bano’s family and friends. He was always a kind man, funny and full of life. He contributed to my career when I first met him and his wife in 1992. Rest in Peace, my friend.