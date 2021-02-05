CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Fix Auto USA Celebrates 10th Anniversary Milestone of Franchise Collision Repair Network

Fix Auto USA Celebrates 10th Anniversary Milestone of Franchise Collision Repair Network

By Leave a Comment

Fix Auto USA is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its collision repair franchise network. Fix Auto USA was founded by collision repair visionaries Erick and Shelly Bickett, who launched their franchise system in 2011, led by Paul Gange. Their goal was to create a national network of high-performing independent body shops and support it with a unified infrastructure of systems and processes to ensure the best quality and service.

Fix Auto USA 10th Anniversary logo“Trusted body shops throughout the West Coast joined our network and quickly distinguished themselves as the best in their markets, leading to more owners joining and the expansion of our Fix

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey