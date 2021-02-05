ASA Joins with Other Business Groups Opposing Legislation to Raise the Federal Minimum Wage to $15

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) signed onto a letter sent by the National Federation of Independent Businesses (NFIB) to the U.S. Congress opposing the Raise the Wage Act of 2021. This legislation, if passed, would raise the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour over the next five years.

According to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), raising the federal minimum wage would result in up to 3.7 million job losses by 2025. At a time when small businesses are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, raising the minimum wage would be catastrophic.

NFIB previously opposed the Raise the Wage Act