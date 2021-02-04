Solera Research Finds More Than Three-Quarters of Consumers Prefer AI-Automated Claim and Collision Repair Experience

Consumers also favor more digital channels to communicate with repair facilities.

New research by Solera Holdings, Inc. found 76% of consumers trust automotive claims driven entirely by Artificial Intelligence (AI). A slightly higher percentage, at 78%, would favor a repair shop that provides more digital channels to communicate.

The survey also identified barriers to AI adoption for global car insurers, collision repair centers, and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) dealer networks.

Since 2016, millennials have represented the largest generation in the workforce. Their expectations and prolific use of digital tools influence purchasing and even retention decisions in all categories, including automotive