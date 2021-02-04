Insurance Will Face COVID-19 Side-Effects Even After Pandemic Ends

Half of respondents indicate they will continue to work from home all or part of the time after the pandemic ends.

A new study from the Insurance Research Council (IRC) finds that two-thirds of respondents worked from home at least part of the time during the COVID-19 pandemic. The survey, conducted in October, also reveals that half of respondents expect to continue working from home entirely or alternate between working and not working from home in the future.

The reduction in commuting to work and rush hour traffic is behind declining collision claims volume since the start of the pandemic.