Bosch and Mitchell Introduce New ADAS Target System to Improve Collision Repair Workflow

Mitchell and Bosch Automotive Service Solutions announced the availability of the MD-TS21. The new computer-based target system is designed to allow repair facilities to quickly and precisely calibrate front-facing cameras, blind-spot monitors and radar sensors in popular automobile models with ADAS.

The MD-TS21 uses Bosch’s vehicle coverage, patented technology and industrial-grade digital cameras to automatically measure the distance and angles of targets in relation to the vehicle. With the help of guided lasers, technicians can easily adjust the target board and radar reflector positioning in minutes, without the need for plumb bobs, tape measures and mirrors. The system is controlled