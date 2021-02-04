Axalta Introduces Cromax XP Solventborne Basecoat in North America

Axalta (NYSE: AXTA) announced the launch of Cromax XP, its latest solventborne basecoat for refinish customers in North America. This new technology delivers outstanding coverage, color match, and final appearance in a simple, easy-to-use system. Cromax XP solventborne basecoat now joins Cromax EZ waterborne basecoat to complete the range of products available in the Cromax brand.

“We are very proud of Cromax XP and excited to introduce it to the market,” said Troy Weaver, Senior Vice President of Global Refinish at Axalta. “This new technology was designed with the refinisher in mind, filling a need for a basecoat that delivers