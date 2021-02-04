CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Axalta Introduces Cromax XP Solventborne Basecoat in North America

Axalta Introduces Cromax XP Solventborne Basecoat in North America

By Leave a Comment

Axalta (NYSE: AXTA) announced the launch of Cromax XP, its latest solventborne basecoat for refinish customers in North America. This new technology delivers outstanding coverage, color match, and final appearance in a simple, easy-to-use system. Cromax XP solventborne basecoat now joins Cromax EZ waterborne basecoat to complete the range of products available in the Cromax brand.

Axalta logo“We are very proud of Cromax XP and excited to introduce it to the market,” said Troy Weaver, Senior Vice President of Global Refinish at Axalta. “This new technology was designed with the refinisher in mind, filling a need for a basecoat that delivers

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey