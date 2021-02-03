WIN Accepting Applications for Board of Director Candidates

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) is accepting applications for its Board of Directors. WIN’s Board consists of representatives from numerous industry segments including collision repair shops, distributors, suppliers, consultants, paint manufacturers, recyclers, insurance companies, and others.

The deadline for applications is Feb. 28,

More information and the application are available online.

Participants from all segments of the collision repair industry are welcome, with the only requirement being that applicants are WIN members in good standing.

“We are excited to continue to drive the future of collision repair through our amazing win members and volunteers. We are seeking new board members