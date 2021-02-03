CollisionWeek

WIN Accepting Applications for Board of Director Candidates

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) is accepting applications for its Board of Directors. WIN’s Board consists of representatives from numerous industry segments including collision repair shops, distributors, suppliers, consultants, paint manufacturers, recyclers, insurance companies, and others.

The deadline for applications is Feb. 28,

More information and the application are available online.

 Participants from all segments of the collision repair industry are welcome, with the only requirement being that applicants are WIN members in good standing.

