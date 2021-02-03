Crash Champions Acquires Nine Collision Repair Centers in Midwest

Crash Champions, LLC announced the acquisition of nine collision repair shops in several separate transactions in Ohio, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, and Wisconsin.

In the Cleveland, Ohio market, Crash Champions completed the acquisition of three Excalibur Collision repair shops, located in Streetsboro, Chagrin Falls, and South Euclid and comprising 34,200-sq. ft. total for conventional insurance work. These acquisitions build on the company’s acquisition of Auto Body Collision and Glass and Fred Rieser in Ohio in 2020.

In the Chicago, Ill. market, Crash Champions acquired Chicago Collision, DuPage Auto Body and Albany Auto Body, strategically filling a gap in the company’s Chicagoland