Boyd Group Acquires Collision Repair Center in Florida

The Boyd Group Inc. announced the acquisition of a collision repair center in Longwood, Fla.

The new Gerber Collision & Glass location has operated as a collision repair center for 20 years. Longwood is a northern suburb of Orlando within a metropolitan area of approximately 2.5 million people.

“We look forward to continuing to provide the high-quality repairs this location has built a reputation for,” said Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass. “The Longwood repair center will align with our Altamonte Springs and Sanford locations to deliver outstanding service to customers and insurance partners as we expand our