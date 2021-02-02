Fix Network Opens First Supercentre in Montreal

The Fix Network announced the opening of the first-ever supercentre in Montreal and the third one in Canada. The new supercentre, called Supercentre Auto Fix Iberville-Rosemont, is located in the heart of Montreal and brings together three brands – Fix Auto, NOVUS Glass and Speedy Auto Service – under one roof. The two other Canadian supercentres for Fix Network – Coaticook and Sherbrooke East – are also located in Quebec.

George Salsa and his wife, Fatima Amaral, who own and operate Supercentre Auto Fix Iberville-Rosemont, are determined to offer all automotive-related repair and maintenance services in one convenient location. They