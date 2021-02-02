CollisionWeek

Classic Collision Acquires Two Collision Repair Centers in Florida

Multiple shop operator now has 60 facilities in five states.

Classic Collision, LLC announced its second acquisition in two weeks with the acquisition of America’s Best Auto Body locations in Palm Bay and Vero Beach Fla. Classic Collision now has 18 Florida locations and operates 60 centers total in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, and California.

Classic Collision Inc. logo “After so many years as an independently owned and operated shop, we feel this is the perfect time to join forces with Classic Collision as they continue their accelerated growth journey,” said Richie Hamad, former owner of America’s Best Auto Body, Inc.

“We are

