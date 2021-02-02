asTech Certified to Support the GM Collision Repair Network Diagnostics

asTech, a Repairify Inc. company, announced it is providing GM with key scanning, diagnostics, and calibration solutions.

“asTech provides the right service, tools, and quality technicians to provide proper repair and customer safety,” stated Jake Rodenroth, asTech Director of OEM and Industry Technical Relations. “As product development continues, and as we see more EV vehicles to the future, asTech, as a solution, can meet that remote volume.”

The GM Collision Repair Network is designed to provide tools to assist in the pre- and post-repair scans, usage of OEM repair procedures, completion of recalibration, and quality-control checks. Utilizing asTech’s remote diagnostic