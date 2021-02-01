CollisionWeek

Collision Repair Education Foundation Offers Over $100,000 in Scholarships and Tool Grants

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) spring scholarship and tool grant application period is now open to high school and post-secondary collision students. CREF and its’ industry partners are offering over $100,000 in opportunities and students have until March 2nd to apply online.

CREF 30th Anniversary logoSpring 2021 scholarship and tool grant opportunities include:

  • 3M Hire Our Heroes Scholarship & Tool Grant
  • CCC Information Services Scholarship
  • Caliber Collision Scholarship
  • Driven Brand / Collision Group Scholarship
  • Chuck Sulkala Scholarship
  • CREF Board of Trustees Scholarship
  • Fix Auto Tim Clark Memorial Scholarship
  • Gerber Collision & Glass Scholarship
  • Lon Baudoux Legacy Scholarship
  • I-CAR Atlanta Committee Scholarship
  • I-CAR Nashville Committee Scholarship
  • PPG Automotive Refinish Scholarship
  • Service King Collision Repair Scholarship

All applicants must be high school seniors or post-secondary students currently enrolled, at the time of application, in a collision repair program and must have been studying collision repair for at least one semester prior to applying for the awards.

Questions regarding the scholarship and tool grant program can be directed to scholarships@ed-foundation.org.

 

