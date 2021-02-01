Certified Collision Group Added 24 Locations to Collision Repair Network in January

New locations in five states.

The Certified Collision Group (CCG) announced the addition of 24 new locations in the first month of 2021.

“With the coming of the new year, CCG is very mindful of the increasing challenges facing repairers nationwide,” said Marty Evans, CCG’s Chief Operating Officer. “We are also acutely aware that the highly reputable, OE Certified, customer-focused independent operator is vital for consumers; CCG will keep leveling the playing field for those operators so they can compete.”

The 24 new locations are located in five states including North Carolina, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin. CCG now