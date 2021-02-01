Brian Driehorst Named Head of Sales at Original One Parts

Original One Auto Parts, LLC, announced that Brian Driehorst has been named Senior Vice President of Sales, effective immediately.

Driehorst’s career in the automotive industry began in 2005 with QCSA Holdings, a national salvage auto auction company, where he worked in a variety of sales and operational roles, culminating with Vice President of Sales. In 2013, he became Global Salvage Manager for AIG Insurance and was responsible for managing total loss auto claims throughout the globe.

Driehorst has served as the Vice President of Business Development