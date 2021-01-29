WIN Opens Scholarship Applications

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced that applications for its 2021 scholarship program will be accepted now through March 15. WIN offers scholarships that provide tuition assistance, educational opportunities and enrichment events to qualified applicants. Each scholarship applicant receives a one-year membership to WIN to further support their journey and provide an added sense of community as they chase after their goals.

The program for 2021 will offer the College Student Tuition and Conference Scholarship Award that provides students enrolled in a post-secondary collision repair technology program with a $1,000 scholarship to continue their education in collision repair and a