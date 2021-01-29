Michael LoPrete Named VP of Operations North America for Plastfix Industries

Australia-based Plastfix Industries announced the appointment of Michael LoPrete as its Vice President of Operations North America. LoPrete will work from his U.S. base to support North American Operations and engage with the collision repair industry to promote the company’s specialty tools, materials and certified training programs.

Plastfix manages 50,000 automotive plastic repairs per year and growing, servicing the two largest MSOs in Australia and New Zealand. It has to date diverted over 660 tons of automotive plastic parts from landfills by restoring suited damaged plastic parts such