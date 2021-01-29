CIECA Invites Stakeholders to Participate in Emerging Technologies Data Standard Committee

CIECA has announced the formation of a new Standards Development Committee (SDC) called the Emerging Technologies Data Standards Committee. All industry stakeholders, including CIECA and non-CIECA members, are invited to join.

An online form is available to join the committee.

“Emerging technology and the electric vehicle are adding new business concepts and processes at a fast pace that needs to be shared among all segments of the industry to maintain and move data electronically,” said Paul Barry, CIECA’s executive director. “The new Emerging Technologies Data Standards Committee will bring all lines of business together to gather the feedback to document