ASA Announces New Mobile App Benefit for Members

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) National is partnering with AppFueled to provide member-shops with the ability to build their own apps.

Member-shops that worked with MobileSoft previously will be able to continue with AppFueled.

“We believe the AppFueled platform will meet the needs of the independent automotive repair facility owner,” ASA National President Ray Fisher said.

AppFueled agreed to initially waive the $599 fee his company charges for app creation during its launch and is willing to provide other incentives for ASA National member-shops to participate, including: