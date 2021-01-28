Tractable Announces Partnership with The Hartford for AI Claims Processing

CollisionWeek

A day after announcing a partnership with Mitchell International to incorporate its Tractable artificial intelligence (AI) technology into Mitchell Intelligent Estimating, the company announced that The Hartford, the 20th largest provider of private passenger automobile insurance in the U.S., is using Tractable’s AI solution to analyze auto damage in the U.S.

Tractable logoTractable uses computer vision to assess photos of car damage returning an appraisal as soon as the user submits photos.

Using AI in this way can increase the speed of processing claims from days to minutes, removing inefficiencies from the process, helping insurers and repairers agree on repairs

