Solera UK Chosen by Activate Accident Repair for Bodyshop Management

Solera today announced its partnership with UK accident management service provider, Activate Group Limited to streamline the management of thousands of repairs a year with PlanManager.

Solera Audatex logoPlanManager from Solera Audatex is an end-to-end body shop management solution. Activate Accident Repair has already successfully integrated PlanManager into three of its repair sites to date and will be working with the Audatex team to continue the roll out across all of its UK sites throughout 2021. Launched in 2019, Activate has sites in Birmingham, Leeds and Glasgow, and plans to open a further 15 sites over the next two years.

