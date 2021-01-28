DCR Systems Launches Licensing Model for it Turnkey Collision Repair Operation

New York State automobile dealer first to license model for new collision repair facility.

DCR Systems has announced that Keeler Motor Car Company, based in Latham, N.Y., is the first company to sign a licensing agreement that provides access to DCR Systems’ full turnkey operating model. It is expected to accelerate the re-launch and future expansion of Keeler Collision, LLC.

“DCR Systems has been an industry leader in changing the way collision repair has been done for decades and this is the first time we are licensing our world-class and proprietary operating model,” said Michael Giarrizzo, president and CEO of